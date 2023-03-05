NCPCR Writes to Delhi CP Against AAP's Atishi for 'Misusing Children'
On 3 March, Atishi had shared photos of school children holding up letters for Manish Sisodia.
On Saturday, 4 March, The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote to the Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Police to file to take action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi for allegedly misusing children for "personal agendas".
The letter read, "The Commission is in receipt of a complaint wherein it has been informed that the Delhi Education Task Force is allegedly misusing minor children studying in schools for their personal agendas and political campaigns on directions of Smt. Atishi Singh. Further it has also been informed that this misuse of minor children is done to divert the attention and favour the accused Shri Manish Sisodia in liquor scam."
On Friday, 'I Love Manish Sisodia’ desks popped outside schools in the city. The Delhi BJP slammed AAP for "pressurising school children."
On 3 March, Atishi had shared photos of school children holding up letters for Manish Sisodia. She tweeted in Hindi, "BJP People: No matter how many false accusations you make, but the love that the children of Delhi have for @msisodia, you cannot shake it."
The commission has requested the police to investigate the matter and lodge an FIR. It has also asked the police for an action taken report within three days.
The letter came soon after BJP leader Manoj Tiwari wrote to NCPCR's chairperson Priyank Kanoongo regarding the same.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police filed a case against the installation of a banner saying 'I Love Manish Sisodia' at the gate of a Delhi government school in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area on Saturday, reported NDTV.
Local residents protested when the banner was put up on Friday. Soon after this, a resident, Diwakar Pandey filed a complaint. The Delhi Police registered a case under Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act in Shastri Park Police Station, reported the news channel.
The complainant, told ANI, "On March 3, between 8-8.30 am, some Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers were putting up a banner above the gate of the government school in Shastri Park. First, they took out a desk from the school. Brought it outside and climbed on it and started putting a poster of 'I love Manish Sisodia' on the gate, to which people objected and said that this is a temple of education, keep it away from politics."
(With inputs from NDTV and ANI)
Topics: Manoj Tiwari NCPCR Delhi Aam Aadmi Party
