‘Justice Is Blind but People of Punjab Are Not’: Sidhu Hits Back at Punjab AG
Your earnest inaction is subverting justice rather than ensuring it, said Sidhu to Advocate General APS Deol.
In a series of tweets, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu slammed Punjab government's top lawyer, Advocate General APS Deol, accusing him of 'subverting justice by inaction' in the sacrilege and drugs cases.
"Mr AG-PUNJAB, Justice is blind but people of Punjab are not."Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Congress chief
He said that Deol, who had earlier appeared for the main conspirators/accused in the sacrilege cases before the high court and made serious allegations against our government, is now representing the State.
"Today, you are representing the same Government of same political party in power and accusing me of spreading misinformation, whereas, I am fighting for justice in Sacrilege cases and you were procuring blanket bails for the accused persons."Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Congress chief
Sidhu further said that Deol prayed for the investigation to be transferred to the CBI, "as you were afraid of their false implication in Sacrilege cases on accounts of malafide, malice and ulterior motives on the part of political party in power in the state of Punjab."
Sidhu asked Deol is he acting at the behest of those who appointed him and helping them fulfill their political gains.
"May I know which interest (vested or otherwise) were you acting for when you appeared for the main conspirators and procured blanket bail for them and which interest, you are acting now?"
"Very soon you will seek elevation as a judge so that you can decide this case. Being the highest law officer, your focus is on politics and political gains."Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Congress chief
Asking Deol to leave the politics to the politicians and focus on his personal conscience, integrity and professional ethics, Sidhu also said, "ethical people often do more than law requires and less than it allows. When it comes to ethics, motive is very important."
"A person of character does the right thing for right reason with right motive. Your earnest inaction is clearly subverting justice rather than ensuring it."
