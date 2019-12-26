Aung San Suu Kyi Party Official Killed In Myanmar’s Rakhine

The clashes are taking place in the same area where the military drove around 7,40,000 Rohingya Muslims over the border to Bangladesh in a bloody 2017 campaign.

The small African, mainly Muslim state of Gambia opened arguments against Buddhist-majority Myanmar at the International Court of Justice on 10 December accusing it of breaching the 1948 UN genocide convention in its operations against the Rohingya.

Backed by the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Canada and the Netherlands, Gambia sought emergency measures to prevent further violence against the Rohingya, pending a fuller case that could take years.