Relief to AAP as Court Says Nominated Members Can't Vote in MCD Mayor Election

The Supreme Court, while hearing a petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayor candidate Shelly Oberoi, said on Friday, 17 February, that the nominated members cannot vote in electing the mayor of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD).

It also issued directions to the concerned authorities that the notification to hold mayoral election be issued within 24 hours.

The mayoral election was postponed on Monday for the fourth time due to the repeated tussles between AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The apex court further said that the nominated members cannot vote in the elections for deputy mayor and standing committees either.

The order was given by the three-judge bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala.

The MCD elections had taken place in December 2022 in which APP had secured a majority by winning 134 out of 250 wards, while the BJP had won 104 seats.