Mumbai Univ Prof Sent on Forced Leave for Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

The Mumbai University has sent Yogesh Soman, director of the department of Academy of Theatre Arts, on forced leave and initiated inquiry against the complaints received against him, PTI reported.

Several students unions alleged that Soman had made objectionable remarks against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and also against women in general.

Some students of the theatre academy, along with NSUI, AISF and Chhatra Bharti had sat on a dharna in the Kalina campus of the varsity on Monday, 13 January, seeking action against Soman.

Soman had a posted a video on his Facebook and Twitter accounts on 14 December, addressed to Rahul Gandhi, in which he was heard saying: “You truly aren’t Savarkar. You don’t have any qualities of Savarkar. The truth is, you aren’t a true Gandhi either. You don’t have any of the values.”