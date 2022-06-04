9-Year-Old Allegedly Raped in Factory in Delhi’s Seelampur, Accused Nabbed

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour in Seelampur in northeast Delhi. The accused has been nabbed by the Delhi police.

The police said that they had received a call about the incident at 11:15 am on 3 June, after which the victim was taken to JCP hospital for a medical examination.

The medical examination confirmed that the girl was raped, following which a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered, said the police.