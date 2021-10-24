6-Yr-Old Girl Raped in Delhi, CCTV Footage Shows Minor Walking Behind Accused
CCTV footage from the area showed the minor survivor following the accused in a market in Delhi.
A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Ranjit Nagar area of Delhi when she had gone to eat langar, a community kitchen that serves food to people of all faiths, police said on Saturday, 23 October.
As per reports, CCTV footage from the area showed the accused with the minor survivor. In the footage, she was seen following him from the market, NDTV reported.
The main accused who is the girl's neighbour, is on the run, as reported by ANI. However, the NDTV report reads that the accused hasn't been identified.
According to the girl's family, when she came back home she was bleeding and was taken to the hospital, where doctors informed that she was raped.
The minor's father is a daily-wage worker.
A rape case was registered against the accused by the Delhi Police under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and two police teams have been formed to nab him, as reported by India Today.
The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) has also issued notice to the Delhi Police to take strict action against the accused.
(With inputs from ANI, NDTV and India Today.)
