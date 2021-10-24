6-Yr-Old Girl Raped in Delhi, CCTV Footage Shows Minor Walking Behind Accused

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Ranjit Nagar area of Delhi when she had gone to eat langar, a community kitchen that serves food to people of all faiths, police said on Saturday, 23 October.

As per reports, CCTV footage from the area showed the accused with the minor survivor. In the footage, she was seen following him from the market, NDTV reported.

The main accused who is the girl's neighbour, is on the run, as reported by ANI. However, the NDTV report reads that the accused hasn't been identified.