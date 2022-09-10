Two Officials Suspended After Kids Fall Sick From Midday Meal in Tamil Nadu

Two staff in charge of midday meals in a government high school in Thiruvannamalai were suspended after more than 40 students complained of nausea and vomiting after eating lunch on Thursday, 8 September.

The cook Lakshmi and the assistant cook Palhit were suspended after orders from the district Collector B Murugesh.

The police said that students reportedly found a dead lizard in the food after many of them complained of nausea and vomiting.

Worried parents rushed to the school after they were informed about the incident.