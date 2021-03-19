Mevani Suspended From Guj Assembly For Demanding Cop’s Arrest  

Mevani’s mic was turned off as he demanded the arrest of PSI and asked why the ruling BJP government had not arrested the policeman yet. He also accused Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja for being hand in glove with the policeman.

As Mevani kept repeating the same question and kept interrupting Jadeja, the speaker asked sergeants to evict him from the house.

Taking it to Twitter, Mevani said, “I have been suspended for the day from #GujaratAssembly for demanding action against the culprit of Amrabhai Borecha. 17 days have passed since the chargesheet was filed. Yday, I was asked to leave the Assembly for demanding the same. Who is @vijayrupanibjp govt defending?. (sic)”