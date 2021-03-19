‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan Files Nomination Papers From Palakkad

‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan on Thursday filed his nomination papers as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from the Palakkad assembly constituency of Kerala. He said that he was confident of shaping the future of Kerala. Sreedharan said, “People will join hands with the BJP to enable sustainable development.”

Sreedharan also stated that he had ventured into politics to serve people. My election campaign is about development, not controversy,” he said.