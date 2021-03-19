‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan Files Nomination Papers From Palakkad
Sreedharan said BJP will win at least 70 seats in the Assembly election.
‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan on Thursday filed his nomination papers as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from the Palakkad assembly constituency of Kerala. He said that he was confident of shaping the future of Kerala. Sreedharan said, “People will join hands with the BJP to enable sustainable development.”
Sreedharan also stated that he had ventured into politics to serve people. My election campaign is about development, not controversy,” he said.
Asserting that BJP will win at least 70 seats in Kerala, Sreedharan said, “The BJP will come to power in Kerala and we shall win at least 70 seats. The possibility of BJP coming to power in Kerala cannot be ruled out. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had come to power in Delhi and the BJP had won a majority in Tripura. Everyone should remember that.”
Attacking the current Kerala government over its development model, Sreedharan said that the state government did nothing during the floods. “Their development model is just on paper. In the last five years, we have witnessed massive corruption in the state,” he added.
(With inputs from Indiatoday)
