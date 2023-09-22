In UP's Hamirpur, FIR Filed Against 4 Men for Celebrating Periyar's Birthday

In Kurara, Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh, four Dalit men have been booked by the police for raising "anti-Hindu remarks against Hindu Gods" on 17 September — the birth anniversary of Erode Venkatappa Ramasamy or 'Thanthai' Periyar, a revered social reformer and writer.

The FIR was filed on 19 September against four men — Amar Singh, Dr Suresh, Avdhesh and Ashok Vidhyarti. A video that has been accessed by The Quint showed Amar stating, "One who has created God is a fool and the one who propagates God is 'dusht' (wicked) and He who worships God is even a bigger fool. This is the truth."