Mayawati Attacks BJP & SP Over Dalit Village Head’s Murder

"The district administration would also give Rs 4.25 lakh each to the families of the village head and the boy as both were Dalits after the post mortem examination reports," Vijay Vishwash Pant, Azamgarh’s divisional commissioner, told HT.

The BSP supremo also took cognisance of another incidence in Pakariya village of Lakhimpur Kheri, UP, where a minor Dalit girl was raped.

"The government should take strict action against the culprits of Kheri along with Azamgarh, this is the demand of BSP," she tweeted.