Mathura District Court Orders Survey of Shahi Idgah Mosque by Jan 20

The petition claims that the mosque was built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

A district court in Mathura has ordered a survey of the 17th century Shahi Idgah mosque in a petition that claims that it was built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The order was delivered by civil judge Sonika Verma in the suit titled Bal Krishna and Others v Intezamia Committee and Others. The judge has set 20 January 2023 as the next date of hearing.

The survey is to be conducted by a revenue department official (amin) and presented to to the court by 20 January. The order is reminiscent of the survey ordered in the Gyanvapi mosque case earlier this year.

