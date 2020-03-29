Man Suffering from COVID-19 Dies in J&K, Death Toll Rises to Two

A 65-year-old man who had tested positive for the coronavirus died at a hospital here on Sunday, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir to two, officials said.

The man, hailing from the Tangmarg area in Baramulla district, had tested positive for the coronavirus at SMHS hospital on Saturday, 28 March where he was undergoing treatment, they said.

The officials said he was shifted to the Chest Diseases Hospital after testing positive but died early Sunday morning.