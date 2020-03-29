Man Suffering from COVID-19 Dies in J&K, Death Toll Rises to Two
A 65-year-old man who had tested positive for the coronavirus died at a hospital here on Sunday, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir to two, officials said.
The man, hailing from the Tangmarg area in Baramulla district, had tested positive for the coronavirus at SMHS hospital on Saturday, 28 March where he was undergoing treatment, they said.
The officials said he was shifted to the Chest Diseases Hospital after testing positive but died early Sunday morning.
A 65-year-old man had died of coronavirus on Thursday, 26 March.
As many as 13 persons tested positive for the deadly virus on Saturday, 28 March, taking the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 33.
This was the highest number of positive cases reported in the UT on a single day.
There are 29 active cases in the union territory while two patients have recovered.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)