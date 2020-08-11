Karnataka Man Installs Late Wife’s Statue for Housewarming Party

He travelled to Gadag on hair exporting business a year ago where he heard about architect Mahesh Rangannadavaru from one of his vendors. Mahesh suggested that a life-size statue of Madhavi be installed in the foyer adjacent to the living room of the new bungalow.

“Mahesh told me that Gombe Mane had also done some work for Tontadarya Mutt in Gadag. I don’t regret it at all. This is the kind of gesture I was looking for. I placed the order about a year ago. I gave them several pictures of my wife. She looks so real,” Srinivas said.

(This story has been published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)