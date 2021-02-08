Kerala: 187 Students, 75 Staff Members across 2 Schools Get COVID
Holidays have been declared in the two schools, where the cases have been reported.
A month after schools re-opened in Kerala, a total of 187 students and 75 staff employees in two schools in Kerala’s Malappuram district tested positive for COVID-19.
Mohammed Ismail, Deputy Medical Officer of Malappuram district, told The News Minute that 75 staff members include teachers and other staff employees at the two schools located in Ponnani area of the district.
"The students, teachers, and other staff of the schools underwent tests after a teacher and a student tested positive. Samples of all those who got in contact with the two have been sent for tests," he added.
Holidays have been declared in the two schools where the cases have been reported, and authorities are likely to conduct COVID-19 tests in schools in the periphery as well. Further investigation is underway to ascertain details about the outbreak.
Schools in Kerala reopened in January for Classes 10, 11 and 12 under restrictions and while following COVID-19 protocols.
Kerala Adds 6,075 New Cases to Its Tally
On Sunday, Kerala reported 6,075 COVID-19 cases, which includes a UK returnee. With this, the total caseload rose to 9.68 lakh, while the active cases touched 67,903.
The recoveries have so far touched 8.96 lakh, said Health Minister KK Shailaja in a press release.
The death toll has climbed to 3,867, with the addition of 19 more fatalities.
(This story was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission. The story has been edited for length.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.