A massive earthquake of 7.7 magnitude hit Mexico on Tuesday, 23 June, reported Reuters, quoting US Geological Survey. Mexico's seismological institute, on the other hand, put the earthquake's strength at 7.1 magnitude.The earthquake was centered in the southern state of Oaxaca, the Mexican institute said.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that hazardous tsunami waves are possible within 1,000 kilometers of the epicenter, including along the coasts of Mexico, reported CNN. An alert has been issued according to the US media.There are no reports of damage and casualties so far.