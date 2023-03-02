Maharashtra Bypolls 2023: BJP Loses Kasba Peth to MVA, Saves Face in Chinchwad

In the bypolls to Kasba Peth constituency, Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar emerged victorious in the votes counted on Thursday, 2 March, by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's Hemant Rasane by over 11,000 votes.

This is being seen as a major upset for the BJP as Kasba Peth was the bastion of the saffron party for the last 28 years.

Dhangekar polled a total of 72,599 votes while Rasane managed to get 61,771 votes.

The BJP managed to retain its seat in Chinchwad where its candidate Ashwini Jagtap defeated Nationalist Congress Party's Nana Kate and the rebel candidate Rahul Kalate.

The elections for both seats were necessitated after the death of BJP's sitting MLAs Mukta Tilak (Kasba Peth) and Laxman Jagtap (Chinchwad). The voting took place on 26 February.