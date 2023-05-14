ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra: One Dead, 8 Injured in Clash Over Social Media Post in Akola

Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in parts of the city to prevent unlawful assembly of people.

The Quint
Published
News
1 min read
Maharashtra: One Dead, 8 Injured in Clash Over Social Media Post in Akola
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

One person died and eight others, including two police officers, were injured in a clash that broke out between members of two communities in Maharashtra's Akola over a social media post on Saturday, 13 May, at around 11:30 pm.

Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in parts of the city to prevent unlawful assembly of people, officials said on Sunday.

The police have detained 26 people in connection with the incident which took place in the sensitive Old City area, they said. 

An 'offensive' Instagram post about a religious leader triggered a gathering at a police station at Akola on 13 May, police sources told India Today.

“Some vehicles have been damaged by the violent mob. The situation is now under control,” news agency ANI quoted Akola SP Sandeep Ghuge as saying.

Also Read

Fate of 16 Maharashtra MLAs in the Hands of Speaker Rahul Narwekar: Who Is He?

Fate of 16 Maharashtra MLAs in the Hands of Speaker Rahul Narwekar: Who Is He?
ADVERTISEMENT

The violence took place after the 'religious post' which went viral on a social media platform, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandip Ghuge said. Members of the two groups pelted stones at each other.

According to local administration, state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the guardian minister of Akola district, was monitoring the situation and appealed to people to maintain peace.

Also Read

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result to be Out Soon at mahresult.nic.in; Details Here

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result to be Out Soon at mahresult.nic.in; Details Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news

Topics:  Social Media   section 144 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×