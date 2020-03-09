Lt Gen KJS Dhillon to Take Charge as DG DIA, DCIDS

After serving at strategic XV Corps of Army last year, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon will take over the post of Director General Defence Intelligence Agency and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Intelligence), officials said on Monday, 9 March.

It is a department that comes under the Chief of Defence Staff in the newly created Department of Military Affairs.

The 57-year-old Lt Gen Dhillon, who is from the 1983 batch of the Indian Military Academy, recently handed over the charge of XV Corps to Lt Gen BS Raju.