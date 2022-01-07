LPG Composite Cylinder for Rs 634: Check Features, Availability, and More
The latest launch by Indian Oil Corporation is the LPG Composite Cylinder, a new type of LPG cylinder, for its customer base in India.
The advantages of the composite cylinder are many. Not only is it more cost-effective than the common LPG cylinder, but it is also lightweight and does not rust.
LPG Composite Cylinder: Material
The LPG Composite Cylinder is made up of three layers. First, there is a high density polyethylene (HDPE) layer inside that is coated with fiberglass made from polymers.
Similarly, its outer layer is also made of HDPE. Hence, it is safe to say that these cylinders are created with maximum safety.
LPG Composite Cylinder: Features
The composite cylinder is quite lightweight, weighing 5 kg and 10 kg.
It is transparent so that the user can see the amount of gas remaining in the cylinder. This will greatly help consumers plan their next refill accordingly.
The composite Indane cylinder does not rust and most importantly it does not get damaged, making it safe.
This cylinder has been designed according to a modern kitchen layout.
LPG Composite Cylinder: Availability
Composite cylinder is currently available in 28 cities in India, These include Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Darjeeling, Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Mysore, Patna.
However, reports suggest that this cylinder will soon be supplied in Raipur, Ranchi, Sangrur, Surat, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruvallur, Tumkur, Varanasi, Visakhapatnam, and other cities as well.
LPG Composite Cylinder: Price
In order to purchase the composite cylinder, a security deposit has to be made with the gas agency. The price is as follows:
10 kg LPG composite cylinder: Rs 3,350
5 kg LPG composite cylinder: Rs 2,150
Moreover, what's interesting is that you can replace your old cylinder with the all-new composite cylinder. If you are an Indane customer, simply go to your gas agency along with your steel cylinder and get subscription paper for your gas connection. Once everything is verified, the amount you had spent on getting your previous cylinder connection will be deducted from the cost of your new composite cylinder.
For example, if you paid Rs 2,000 earlier to Indane for a steel cylinder, you will now have to pay only Rs 1,350 (price of composite cylinder Rs 3,350 - price of old cylinder Rs 2,000).
Readers must note that for demonstration purposes, the price for the 10 kg LPG composite cylinder was used. Similarly, if anybidy wishes to purchase the 5 kg cylinder, you will be liable to pay only Rs 2,150 - Rs 2,000 = 150 rupees.
