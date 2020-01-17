‘Let it Be Implemented Abroad First’: Ajit Pawar on Hyperloop
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday, 17 January, that the state government will consider pursuing Hyperloop, a futuristic transport system, after it is shown to be practicable in other countries.
He was speaking to reporters after conducting a review meeting with officials in Pune.
The earlier BJP-led government had announced that a Hyperloop would be built between Pune and Mumbai which will reduce the travel time between the two cities drastically.
When asked about the project, Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, said it has not been implemented anywhere in the world yet.
Asked if the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state was thinking of scrapping the project, Pawar said that he did not say so.
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk mentioned the Hyperloop concept in 2012. It contemplates a system of sealed tubes through which a pod may travel free of air resistance at great speeds.
Branson's Virgin Hyperloop One had stunned all by announcing the project when Devendra Fadnavis was the state's chief minister and had promised to get the project going by 2020.
The Hyperloop project will link central Pune with Mumbai in under 35 minutes, as opposed to the current over 3.5-hour journey by road. There are approximately 75 million passenger journeys between Mumbai and Pune annually and Virgin Hyperloop One's system will be supporting as many as 200 million passengers annually.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)