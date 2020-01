‘Let it Be Implemented Abroad First’: Ajit Pawar on Hyperloop

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday, 17 January, that the state government will consider pursuing Hyperloop, a futuristic transport system, after it is shown to be practicable in other countries.

He was speaking to reporters after conducting a review meeting with officials in Pune.

The earlier BJP-led government had announced that a Hyperloop would be built between Pune and Mumbai which will reduce the travel time between the two cities drastically.

When asked about the project, Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, said it has not been implemented anywhere in the world yet.