Will Take Action Against Gautam Gambhir: Drug Controller Tells HC

The Drug Controller informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday, 3 June, that action will be taken against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir for violating the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The regulatory body informed the court that Gambhir’s Foundation had contravened the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act by unauthorised stocking of the COVID-19 drug Fabiflu. The said information was provided in a status report to the court’s COVID-19 bench led by Justice Vipin Sanghi.