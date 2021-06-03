Will Take Action Against Gautam Gambhir: Drug Controller Tells HC
Drug Controller informs Delhi HC that Gautam Gambhir Foundation stocked COVID drug Fabiflu without authorisation.
The Drug Controller informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday, 3 June, that action will be taken against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir for violating the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.
The regulatory body informed the court that Gambhir’s Foundation had contravened the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act by unauthorised stocking of the COVID-19 drug Fabiflu. The said information was provided in a status report to the court’s COVID-19 bench led by Justice Vipin Sanghi.
During the hearing, the court was informed that Gautam Gambhir Foundation purchased over 2000 strips by licensed dealers despite them not holding any valid license for doing so.
The Drug Controller’s submissions have come just three days after facing the wrath of the court for not probing Gautam Gambhir for illegal stocking of COVID-19 drug Fabiflu.
Gautam Gambhir Foundation to Be Prosecuted
The Drug Controller submitted before the Delhi High Court that Gautam Gambhir Foundation will be prosecuted for the contravention of the Drug and Cosmetics Act.
The court was also informed that show cause notices have also been sent to such firms for violating conditions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and that such firms are also liable for Prosecution for selling medicines to an unlicensed firm ie Gautam Gambhir Foundation.
“We have found them in contravention. Identical language is used for them like the dealers. Identical action will be taken. “Drug Controller
The Drug Controller has taken this stance only after the court’s direction asking for probe against Gambhir for stocking of the COVID-19 drug.
After listening to these submissions, the court observed that the Drug Controller is bound to take actions against people violating the rules mentioned under the Act.
“We’re again saying, what Mr Gambhir did was in a public spirit. But at what expense? At the expense of needy people. If I need a medicine today but I’m not getting it because somebody else did. The stock wasn’t available to the needy for nearly two weeks. You did charity but you also caused a lot of impediments. You caused shortage to the society. The general patients who needed the medicines couldn’t get it.”Delhi High Court
The court added that “Just because I want to create popularity, want to get myself prepared for the next election. This shouldn’t be the criteria. That’s why we want you to take action so that it becomes a lesson for others.”
HC Slams Drug Controller Over Report on Gambhir Procuring Fabiflu
The Delhi High Court had on Monday, 31 May, come down heavily on the drug controller for not examining how Gambhir procured large quantities of Fabiflu.
The Delhi court severely criticised the drug control department for giving a clean chit to Gambhir in connection with distribution of COVID-19 drugs, The Indian Express had reported.
The court dismissed the report as ‘trash’ and stated that there is no legal basis to it.
“You (drug controller) are wrong to say it was not in short supply. You want us to shut our eyes. You think you would get away with this.”Delhi High Court
On 21 April, the cricketer-turned-politician had tweeted that Fabiflu – a steroid being prescribed to treat COVID patients – was available for free at a specified East Delhi location.
