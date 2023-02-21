'Why Interfere With The Right To Hold A Peaceful Demonstration?': Calcutta HC

The Calcutta High Court has asked the West Bengal Police why it stopped CPI(M) leader Tushar Kanti Ghosh from holding a peaceful demonstration in a locality of the South 24 Parganas district.

The case: Ghosh, the petitioner in the case, wanted to hold a peaceful political rally in the Bhangore area. But, the inspector-in-charge of the Bangor area due to volatile clashes between members of three different political parties issued a Section 144 order, as a result of which the rally could not take place.

Judge pulls up the police: Responding to this Justice Rajasekhar Mantha asked the police officer to explain: