Babri Demolition Case: Why Did the CBI Court Acquit All Accused?

Why did special CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav acquit all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case?

We’ve heard the crux of the verdict as declared by the judge when announcing the verdict on 30 September – that the CBI failed to provide any conclusive evidence that there was a conspiracy, or that the destruction of the mosque was premeditated.

Now here are some more details from the 2,300-page verdict of the court in Hindi, which brought to an end the 28-year saga that saw senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh all face charges.