Why Can’t You Submit Phones?: Kerala HC Asks Dileep in Conspiracy Case

The prosecution said that the accused was not cooperating with the investigation despite the protection from arrest given by this court. The condition of disallowing the arrest was that the accused fully cooperate with the investigation.

The judge agreed with the Director General of Prosecution TA Shaji prima facie that the "argument of self-incriminating material" does not stand.

Asianet News reported Dileep's counsel as having said that he did not want to submit the phones since it was a breach of privacy and contained conversations with his former wife, actor Manju Warrier. Raman Pillai also argued that the phones that were allegedly used during the time of the conspiracy were already submitted to forensic experts.

When the judge repeatedly asked what is the danger in submitting the phones at the court, Dileep's counsel said that it will become a precedent. The matter was postponed to Saturday.