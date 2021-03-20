Who Could Be the Next CJI As Bobde’s Tenure Ends? 

Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde retires on 23 April, and with just a month to go, the government has started the process of looking for a replacement.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday, 19 March, sent a letter to the CJI, asking him to recommend his successor, noted PTI.

CJI Bobde took the oath of office on 18 November 2019 at the age of 63, after succeeding Justice Ranjan Gogoi in the Durbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Nagpur-born Justice became the 47th CJI of the country and has served a tenure of 17 months.