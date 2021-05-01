We Have Failed To Protect Right to Life of Citizens: Delhi HC
Delhi HC expressed anguish over the death of an advocate’s relative to COVID- 19.
While hearing a suo motu plea on the COVID-19 crisis in Delhi, the Delhi High Court expressed anguish over the demise of a relative of an advocate who was appearing before the court.
“We’ve been informed during the hearing that the Counsel’s relative has passed away. We only want to say that the state has failed in fulfilling its fundamental obligations of protecting the fundamental rights.”Delhi High Court
Due to the Death, The Petition Has Become Infructuous
The said remarks have come in an urgent plea moved by Advocate Amit Sharma, seeking court’s assistance for his relative who was in “dire need of an ICU bed”.
On 30 April, during the course of the hearing, the court asked Mr Sharma whether help was still required in securing an ICU bed. While replying to this query, Sharma broke into tears and said:
“The help isn’t needed anymore. He just passed away. I have failed.”Advocate Amit Sharma
The Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli immediately replied, “No, we have failed”.
The court went on to say that the state machinery failed its obligation to protect the fundamental right to life of citizens. The order of the court reads as:
“During the course of the hearing, Mr Amit Sharma, who has filed the said petition has informed us that the patient, Mr Atul Kumar Sharma has died... We can only say that the state has failed in fulfilling its obligations of protecting the basic Fundamental Right i.e. Right to Life acknowledged in the Article 21 of the Constitution of India.”Delhi High Court
As the person for whom help was sought succumbed to the deadly virus, the court disposed the petition as “infructuous”.
