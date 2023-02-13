'We Are Worried': Supreme Court To Centre On Judges' Appointments
The court was hearing a contempt petition against the Centre for delays in approving Collegium proposals.
The Supreme Court on Monday, 13 February, said that it still has a few concerns regarding the appointment of judges and directed the Central Government to "make sure what is expected is done."
A bench of Justices SK Kaul, Manoj Misra and Aravind Kumar was hearing a contempt petition against the Central government for delays in approving recommendations for appointment of Judges made by the Collegium.
"We are equally worried if not more," Justice Kaul told the centre.
During the last hearing the top court had expressed discontent at the Centre for not notifying the transfers of High Court judges recommended by the Collegium.
In the latest hearing, however, the bench said that after the last hearing several appointments had been notified by the Centre. But Senior Advocate Arvind P Datar, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the Centre had not approved certain recommendations, while giving a go-ahead for other collegium proposals made on the same day.
"In some cases, the recommendations made of February 7 and 9 have been approved in 2-3 days. But some appointments have not been done," Datar said.
In response to which the court said:
"State Government's consent has to be obtained. If the State Government is prompt in giving consent, then one of the notifications have come very early. For example, in serial number 4 (Justice Sandeep Mehta), it appears that the consent must have been immediately sent."
Meanwhile Advocate Prashant Bhushan, also appearing for one of the petitioners, argued that the Centre had still not acted on the recommendations reiterated by the Collegium.
"I am also concerned with some issues. Issues are more than one...",Justice Kaul added.
The court has now listed the next hearing in the case for 2 March.
(With inputs from LiveLaw)
