Defender of Free Press & Human Rights, Soli Sorabjee Passes Away

Veteran lawyer and former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee passed away at the age of 91, on 30 April Friday, after getting infected with COVID-19.

He was not only an eminent jurist, but also a great defender of freedom of speech. His sudden demise will have left a big impact on the Indian press, as he had played an important role in revoking orders on censorship and bans on publications.

While he served the office of Solicitor General of India from 1977 to 1980, he had been the Attorney General of India twice, first between 1989-90 and then once again between 1998-2004.