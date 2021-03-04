Vaccine Capacity Underutilised? HC Quizzes Serum, Bharat Biotech

The Delhi High Court on Thursday, 4 March, asked the Centre to file an affidavit explaining why it had restricted the administration of vaccines to a certain age group, while directing Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech to file a response on their manufacturing capacity and the extent to which it has been unutilised, reported Bar & Bench.

The directions were passed by a Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, during hearing on a suo motu Public Interest Litigation concerning the vaccination of judges, all court staff and lawyers.

Observing that vaccines were not being administered in full capacity, the court said: