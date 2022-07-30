After Daughters' 6-Yr Fight for Justice, UP Man Given Life Term for Killing Wife

Latika (21) and Tanya Bansal (17) of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, fought a long battle of six years to get justice for their mother, who was burnt to death by their father. The father, Manoj, has now been sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted of his wife's murder.

“In the year 2016, our father burnt our mother to death. We were locked in a room. We saw our mother burning from the window. People burnt her alive just because she had no son. What was the fault of our mother in this? Mother is the first guru, she was heaven for us. She brought us up…a mother has to bear so much to raise a child, and that man burnt her alive and killed her,” said Latika Bansal.

Latika had written a letter with blood to the then UP chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav, in 2016.