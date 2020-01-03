Is US Killing of Iranian General Soleimani an Illegal Act of War?

The unfortunate truth is that even if the “imminent threats” that Soleimani posed are as real as the WMDs in Iraq (ie, non-existent), the US is unlikely to suffer any consequences, thereby exposing the fundamental flaws with the international legal system and why it has come to be ignored by most nations.

If the US is, in fact, claiming a right to preemptive self-defence, then it will need to immediately notify the UN Security Council as per Article 51 of the UN Charter. But even if the rest of the Security Council were to not be satisfied with the US’s claims, no resolution against them would be possible, thanks to the US veto.

A General Assembly resolution would also obviously fail to achieve anything here as it would not be binding, and let’s face it, the Uniting For Peace Resolution process is never going to be activated against the US.

Iran could approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) but this has not been of much use to countries in the past when seeking to take the US to task, as the US will just refuse jurisdiction and ignore any judgment of the court – just ask Nicaragua.