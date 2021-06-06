‘UP Govt Was Unprepared For Second COVID Wave’: Ex-Allahabad HC CJ

Justice Mathur also presided over the Bench that struck down UP government’s policy of putting out “name and shame posters” of anti-CAA protestors.

In an interview with The Quint, he talks about the role played by the COVID Bench of the Allahabad HC in holding the Yogi Adityanath government accountable, as the wrath of the second wave unravelled in Uttar Pradesh.

Justice Mathur further said that those who lost their lives due to the negligence of the state government in assuring adequate medical infrastructure should be compensated.