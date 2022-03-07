‘Targeted Over Religion,’ Say Two Muslim Men Beaten Up in Gurugram
The victims also alleged that one of the attackers forced some white powdery substance into Azam's mouth.
Two men were allegedly beaten up by unidentified persons in Gurugram on Sunday, 6 March, the police said, adding that a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged in connection with the incident, The Indian Express reported.
The victims – Abdur Rahman and Mohammad Azam – have alleged that they were targeted because they were Muslims, adding that the attackers made derogatory comments about their religion.
The police said that the incident allegedly occurred at 9:15 pm near the Ramada Hotel which is located in Sector 45.
Describing the incident, Rahman said that one of the accused arrived in a white car and started asking them questions.
“He asked us why we were standing there. Azam informed him that we were on our way to Chakkarpur village. The accused then called an accomplice and both started beating us. They snatched our mobile phones and my motorcycle,” Rahman said.
He also added that one of the attackers brought some white powdery substance from the car and forced it into Azam's mouth.
Aman Yadav, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sadar, said that verification of the allegations by the victims and of the chronology of events described by them was underway.
"The victims alleged that the accused used derogatory remarks on their faith, assaulted them and snatched their phones. The motorcycle was found parked near the spot," he added.
The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 379 B (snatching), and 34 (common intention).
