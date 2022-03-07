‘Targeted Over Religion,’ Say Two Muslim Men Beaten Up in Gurugram

Describing the incident, Rahman said that one of the accused arrived in a white car and started asking them questions.

“He asked us why we were standing there. Azam informed him that we were on our way to Chakkarpur village. The accused then called an accomplice and both started beating us. They snatched our mobile phones and my motorcycle,” Rahman said.

He also added that one of the attackers brought some white powdery substance from the car and forced it into Azam's mouth.

Aman Yadav, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sadar, said that verification of the allegations by the victims and of the chronology of events described by them was underway.

"The victims alleged that the accused used derogatory remarks on their faith, assaulted them and snatched their phones. The motorcycle was found parked near the spot," he added.