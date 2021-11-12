Tripura Communal Violence: State Report Submitted, HC To Hear Matter Today
The Tripura High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the reports of communal violence in the state.
The Tripura High Court, which had taken suo motu cognisance of the reports of violence in the state on 30 October, will hear the matter on Friday, 12 November.
In October, a series of rallies had been conducted in Tripura by Hindu right-wing groups, in the wake of the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh during Durga Puja festivities. A number of Muslim residences, shops, and mosques were allegedly vandalised during these protests.
The Tripura High Court, on 30 October, had asked the state government to file a detailed report by 10 November on the communal incidents, if any, as per news agency ANI.
The court had also directed the state government to inform it of the action taken against the social media posts that it had deemed false.
"We direct the state to initiate appropriate action against all such social media platforms in order to ensure that such false, fictitious and or fabricated news articles or visual footages do not come on to the social media platforms and even if they do so that they are removed at the earliest," the court had said then, as per ANI.
The Tripura Police on 6 November had booked 102 social media handles under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for their posts allegedly 'promoting enmity between religious groups.'
(With inputs from ANI.)
