Tribute | Anecdotes From the Almanac of Ram Jethmalani

Ram Jethmalani’s journey in the law, and his frequent run-ins with politics and the media, have been ably documented by Susan Adelman, in her biography on Jethmalani called ‘The Rebel’. Susan notes how Jethmalani was one of the youngest graduates of law from the University of Bombay - so young, in fact, that it was impermissible for him to be enrolled at the Bar, which prescribed a minimum age of 21. A precocious Ram approached the courts in Sindh to create an exception to this rule, which allowed him to become a lawyer at the tender age of 18, and establish an early presence at the courts of law.

Mr. Jethmalani’s moment to create his niche at the Bombay Bar came through his role in the prosecution of celebrated naval officer, Commander Kawas Nanavati. Assisting public prosecutor Y.V. Chandrachud (who would go on to become the Chief Justice of India), he was intricately involved in the preparation for the prosecution of Nanavati in what would turn out to be India’s last jury trial. Jethmalani’s involvement in the trial was carefully observed by the media, including a popular newspaper called The Blitz.

After the jury trial in Nanavati’s case was held to be perverse, and referred to the High Court, it was Jethmalani’s arguments (ably articulated before the High Court by YV Chandrachud), which ultimately led to the conviction, and the imposition of the death penalty, on Nanavati.