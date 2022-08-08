Maharashtra Coal Block Allocation: Former Secretary HC Gupta Gets 3 Yrs in Jail

A Delhi court on Monday, 8 August, awarded three-year jail term to former Coal Secretary HC Gupta in a coal scam case related to irregularities in allocation of a coal block in Maharashtra, a lawyer associated with the case said.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj also awarded two year imprisonment to former joint-Secretary in the Ministry of Coal (MoC), KS Kropha in the case and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, while Gupta was asked to pay a fine of Rs one lakh.