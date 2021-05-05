‘There Are More Important Matters’: HC Adjourns MJ Akbar’s Plea

Akbar had claimed that an article on sexual harassment by Ramani, written for Vogue in 2017 amid the #MeToo movement, and a subsequent tweet about him in 2018 had caused damage to his “stellar reputation”.

Akbar’s legal team had claimed that Ramani’s article ‘per se’ was defamatory as there was no basis for it. This claim was based on an interpretation of the Vogue article that viewed the entire piece as referring to Akbar and not just a few paragraphs as was claimed by Ramani in her defence.

Luthra had argued that Akbar has had a “long and illustrious career” and had exhibited documents before the court to prove his “impeccable reputation”.