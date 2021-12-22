TN Lawyer Barred After He Was Seen Embracing Woman During Virtual Court Session

The resolution says, “The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has passed a resolution, dated 21.12.2021 prohibiting him from practising as an advocate in all Courts, Tribunals and other authorities in India either in his name or in any assumed name till the disposal of Disciplinary proceedings pending against him for his indecent behaviour while attending the Court proceedings of the Hon'ble High Court of Madras through virtual mode.”

Speaking to TNM, Advocate C Raja Kumar, Secretary of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said that the association currently has no information about the woman seen in the video with the lawyer, which seems to be a consensual incident. While one section said that the woman was Santhana Krishnan’s wife, another section has claimed that the woman too is a practising lawyer and questioned why no action had been taken against the woman.