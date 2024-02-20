ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Gujarat HC Dismisses Plea Alleging That Swami Nithyananda Kidnapped Children

The petition against the self-styled godman had been filed in 2019.

The Quint
Published
Law
1 min read
A habeas corpus petition filed against self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda, alleging that he kidnapped children and made them collect donations from followers to run his ashram, was dismissed by the Gujarat High Court on 2 February this year after the children submitted evidence via video call that they had not been coerced by anybody in this regard.

The petition against Nithyananda had been filed in 2019.

Swami Nithyananda 

