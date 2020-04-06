Supreme Court Issues Guidelines on Video Conferencing for Courts

The apex court observed that though Indian courts have been proactive in using technology to provide access to courts in the middle of the coronavirus crisis, the Supreme Court needs to ensure these measures get some sort of legal protection, which they proceeded to do under Article 142 of the Constitution.

With this sanction, the Supreme Court and high courts have been empowered to take measures for social distancing, keeping in mind public health guidelines. All high courts have been authorised to employ technology to ensure social distancing, as part of which they need to figure out the modalities of conducting hearings through video conferencing.

The judges also issued the following guidelines: