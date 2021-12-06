Supreme Court to Hear NIA’s Plea Challenging Sudha Bharadwaj’s Bail Tomorrow

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday, 6 December, sought urgent listing of its plea before the Supreme Court wherein it has challenged activist Sudha Bhardwaj's bail. The Bhima Koregaon case-accused was granted bail by the Bombay High Court last week.

A bench comprising Justices UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat, and Bela Trivedi are scheduled to hear the NIA's appeal on Tuesday, 7 December.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for NIA, on Monday had urged the urgent listing of the matter. “Order will come into effect on 8th, so I have to succeed or lose tomorrow,” he was quoted as saying in the apex court by news agency ANI.