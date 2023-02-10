Supreme Court Gets 2 New Judges: Who Are Justices Rajesh Bindal & Aravind Kumar?

Justice Rajesh Bindal was born in Ambala City, Haryana on 16 April, 1961. Having received his LLB degree from Kurukshetra University in 1985, he enrolled as a lawyer in September that year.

Through the course of his career as a lawyer, he represented the State of Haryana in a dispute concerning Satluj Yamuna Water with the State of Punjab. He also represented the Haryana Income Tax Department before the High Court.

On 22 March 2006, Justice Bindal was appointed judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He has also served as an acting Chief Justice of High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh, a judge of the Calcutta High Court, the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court; before being sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.