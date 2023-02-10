Supreme Court Gets 2 New Judges: Who Are Justices Rajesh Bindal & Aravind Kumar?
The Centre had previously, on 4 February, notified the appointment of five judges to the Supreme Court.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The apex court is now slated to have full working strength, as the Centre on Friday, 10 February, notified the appointment of Justices Rajesh Bindal and Aravind Kumar as Supreme Court Judges.
The two judges are currently serving as Chief Justices of the Allahabad and Gujarat High Courts respectively.
The Centre had previously, on 4 February, notified the appointment of five judges to the Supreme Court.
But who are these two new judges?
Rajesh Bindal
Justice Rajesh Bindal was born in Ambala City, Haryana on 16 April, 1961. Having received his LLB degree from Kurukshetra University in 1985, he enrolled as a lawyer in September that year.
Through the course of his career as a lawyer, he represented the State of Haryana in a dispute concerning Satluj Yamuna Water with the State of Punjab. He also represented the Haryana Income Tax Department before the High Court.
On 22 March 2006, Justice Bindal was appointed judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He has also served as an acting Chief Justice of High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh, a judge of the Calcutta High Court, the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court; before being sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.
Justice Aravind Kumar
Born on 14 July 1962, Justice Kumar enrolled as an advocate in 1987.
He was appointed Additional Central Government Standing Counsel at High Court of Karnataka in 1999 and a Member of Regional Direct Taxes Advisory Committee in 2002.
Justice Kumar was also appointed Special Public Prosecutor for Central Bureau of Investigation.
In 2009, he was elevated as Additional Judge, Karnataka High Court and made permanent in 2012. Thereby in 2021, he was appointed as Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and law
Topics: Supreme Court Supreme Court Judges
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.