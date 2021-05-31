‘Time We Define Limits of Sedition’: SC Stays Action on 2 Channels
The two Telugu channels – TV5 and ABN Andhra Jyothi – were booked for sedition.
The Supreme Court on Monday, 31 May, restrained the Andhra Pradesh Police from taking any coercive action against two Telugu channels – TV5 and ABN Andhra Jyothi – for showing alleged offensive speeches of a YSR rebel MP, news agency PTI reported.
"It is time we define the limits of sedition," Justice DY Chandrachud was quoted as saying during the hearing, with the two channels having been booked for sedition.
Any coercive action has been stayed till when the matter is heard next.
This amounts to "muzzling the electronic media", the bench – also comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat – observed.
The state government has been given four weeks to respond to the news channels' pleas.
The rebel YSRCP MP in question is Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju, who was granted bail by the apex court on 21 May after he had been apprehended on 14 May. He had been arrested on the charges of sedition and promotion of communal hatred through his speech.
(With inputs from PTI, Bar and Bench, and ANI.)
