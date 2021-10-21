Supreme Court Starts Physical Functioning on Limited Scale After Over 16 Months
The entry of litigants inside the court is not yet allowed.
The Supreme Court of India on Thursday, 21 October, resumed physical functioning on a limited scale after over 16 months since the COVID-19 outbreak.
The apex court had remained out of bounds for lawyers and litigants.
The entry of litigants inside the court is not yet allowed.
SC Likely to Resume Physical Hearing at a Larger Scale Post Diwali
Speaking to senior advocates who thanked him for resuming physical hearing N V Ramana, the Chief Justice of India said that the court was likely to begin physical hearings on a larger scale post Diwali, The Indian Express reported.
At all the courts, two acrylic partitions separated judges from the counsels as a precautionary measure.
“We are happy to see your faces. You cannot imagine how lonely it is to see the screen every morning. It’s so good to see all the faces who bring joy and sunshine intellectually. Let’s hope we keep seeing the faces physically,” Justice D Y Chandrachud said, as quoted by The Indian Express, while heading a bench.
Meanwhile, media was allowed inside the court only in limited numbers. Many reporters were reportedly turned away by security guards, citing COVID protocols.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.