Hyderpora Encounter: SC Rejects Plea for Exhumation of Body for Last Rites

The court also said that once a body has been buried, it is considered to be in the custody of law, and that disturbing it was subject to the court's discretion.

"Sanctity of grave should be maintained. Court will not order disinter unless it is in interest of justice," the bench said.

The court had reserved its order in the case in August. The petitioner had said that the father of the deceased had, for security reasons, agreed to not have the community participate in the last rites. However, he was still entitled to conduct the last rites as per the family's beliefs.

Representing the petitioner, senior advocate Anand Grover also cited the Geneva Conventions to underline that even terrorists were entitled to religious last rites.