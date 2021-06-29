Gauri Lankesh's Kin Moves SC After Murder Accused Files for Bail

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 29 June, issued notice to Karnataka government on an appeal filed by filmmaker Kavitha Lankesh challenging the Karnataka High Court order which dropped charges under Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA), against one of the accused, Mohan Nayak, in the assassination case of journalist Gauri Lankesh.

The plea stated that after charges against Nayak under KCOCA were quashed by the High Court, Nayak had moved the Karnataka High Court for bail. The High Court is to pass orders on Nayak's bail plea tomorrow.

A Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose posted the case for further hearing on 15 July and issued notice in the matter to Karnataka government.