Six Judges of Supreme Court Currently Have Swine Flu
Six judges of the Supreme Court are currently down with the H1N1 virus – commonly known as swine flu – according to Justice DY Chandrachud of the apex court.
The judge informed his court that six judges were down with the flu, and that Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had called a meeting with the Supreme Court Bar Association to discuss preventive measures to stop the problem from spreading.
At a meeting between the CJI and other judges, Justice Chandrachud reportedly asked CJI Bobde to issue necessary directions to address the ‘emergency situation,’ and suggested inoculation of judges and court staff.
It is unclear at this time which of the judges of the court have contracted the flu, though The Indian Express claims that two of them are part of the nine-judge bench set up to hear the Sabarimala review questions and related religion matters, and that one of them is part of the bench in court 12, which is hearing the petitions asking for the removal of the Shaheen Bagh protesters.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details when they are verified.)
