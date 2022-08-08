ADVERTISEMENT
Supreme Court Grants Protection to Times Now's Navika Kumar Over Prophet Row
Nupur Sharma had made offensive remarks against Prophet Muhammad on Kumar's tv show.
The Supreme Court on Monday, 8 August, granted interim protection to Times Now anchor Navika Kumar from several complaints lodged against her over offensive remarks made by former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad on her show.
